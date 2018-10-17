LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Take your taste buds on a trip at the first-ever Asian Night Market in southwest Las Vegas.
The new outdoor market features one-of-a-kind cultural cuisine including sushi, noodles and even specialty teas and coffees. It's hosted by the Asian Community Development Council, in partnership with OCA Las Vegas.
"This is a unique event that we wanted to bring to Las Vegas that highlights the diverse Asian restaurants in the valley," said Brian Kieatiwong, president of OCA Las Vegas and chairman of the Asian Night Market. "We're excited to bring different parts of the community together."
In addition to the numerous food options, show off your creativity with fun arts and crafts activities and enjoy live entertainment throughout the night.
The long list of vendors include the following small-businesses:
- 808 Sushi
- Aware Coffee & Tea Lounge
- Brew Tea Bar
- District One Kitchen & Bar
- Duo Duo Arts & Crafts
- Fat Choy
- Lee's Sandwiches
- Hikari Sushi and Teppanyaki
- Hungry Kepuha
- Koh Jerky
- Matcha Cafe Maiko
- Mommy GO
- Oming's Kitchen Filipino Food Truck
- Paid in Full
- Shang Artisan Noodle
- Son of a Pig
- Tea Space
- The Spice is Right
Celebrate Asian culture at the Asian Night Market on Friday, Oct. 19, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus, located at 8280 West Warm Springs Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.