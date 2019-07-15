LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first apartment complex on campus at University of Nevada, Las Vegas is open. Though, it took a lot longer than expected.
When the project was first announced, crews were suppose to break ground in April 2013. From there, construction and the grand opening kept getting pushed back further and further.
Now some students said the grand opening is too little, too late.
“Every time I see them I kinda just drive by and roll my eyes,” said Megan Pitsch.
Pitsch said she thought she was going to be living in The Degree apartments as she finished her degree. She signed an agreement to live there in 2017 but couldn’t move in because nothing was built.
“All they could do was just extend their apologies,” she said.
“It freaked me out I didn’t know where I was living for probably about a month and a half,” she said last summer when The Degree said they had to delay opening for another year.
Now she's heading into her last semester.
“I’m glad to see them open while I’m still in college. I figured they would open after I’ve graduated,” said Pitsch.
“I think that it’s really going to be great for UNLV students,” said the property's CEO Eric Midby.
Pitsch wont be one of those students, but Midby said he’s excited.
“We're not really a dorm ... We're more of an apartment-style living. What makes us difference is each suite has a kitchen, full laundry and individual bedrooms."
Midby called it “private living” with study lounges, a movie theater and a pool.
“Really all the stuff you’d find in really nice apartments around town,” said Midby. He said rent ranges from $500 to $1,000.
Pitsch said even though it took a while, she said she's happy to see the finished product matches the renderings.
“They had a cool parking garage when you walk out, you walk straight into the apartments. I’m glad to see those perks held up,” she said.
Still not enough perks to convince Pitsch to give The Degree another chance. She said she’ll leave that to the underclassmen.
“I think with the inflow every year of new students coming in, I think that might give them a different reputation. Whereas the older students such as myself or people who have lived in town might know their history,” said Pitsch.
In 2017, FOX5 found out employees of the project wrote fake five-star reviews. They were still online last summer, but have since been removed.
