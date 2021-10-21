LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police officers, firefighters, military personnel and EMTs can get free sub sandwiches on Oct. 28.
Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub to these groups in honor of National First Responders Day.
All 13 restaurants in the greater Las Vegas area will be participating.
First responders must be in uniform or show proper identification.
