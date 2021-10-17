LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters won in the "Guns 'N' Hoses" charity game against police officers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday.
The first pitch was thrown at 1 p.m. and the final score came down to 10-5. Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department enjoyed fun in games while raising money for the host organizations.
And that's a Team Hoses WIN with a final score of 10-5 🔥 Thank you to our fans who attended our annual Guns & Hoses charity baseball game! pic.twitter.com/EfEeKKvI7f— Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) October 18, 2021
"This is a fun opportunity for everyone to get out, enjoy the beautiful weather, this amazing ballpark, and to see their local heroes duke it out on the field," said Michael Foskaris, President of the Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association.
Firefighters said they had won the previous three Guns 'N' Hoses games, and love to continue the friendly rivalry.
The Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association, Law Enforcement Assistance Fund and Las Vegas Ballpark hosted the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.