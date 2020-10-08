LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters responded to a vacant house fire near the Strat early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire began around 3:30 a.m. at 224 Cincinnati Avenue near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard just south of the Strat. LVFR said the one-story house was fully involved in flame.
The fire was out in about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived.
LVFR spokesperson Tim Szymanski said no one was living in the structure and that the fire was possibly started by squatters. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Szymanski said one nearby structure was damaged, resulting in one person being displaced.
