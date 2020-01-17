LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Firefighters from Clark County and Henderson responded to a house fire in the Southwest valley Friday afternoon.
Clark County Fire got a call just before 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of West Cactus Avenue, which is near Dean Martin and the I-15 for house fire.
Firefighters located a single story house showing flames and smoke. The fire was knocked down in 20 minutes, according to fire officials.
Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to assist due to the size of the fire.
Investigators are determining how the fire started and did not have an estimated amount for damage.
It is unknown if anyone was injured or displaced because of the fire.
