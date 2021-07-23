LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters responded to an apartment fire late Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Center for Spiritual Living at 1420 East Harmon Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Escondido Drive.
No additional details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
