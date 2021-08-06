0806 church fire can

Fire seen near Central Church in Henderson, Nevada on Aug. 6, 2021. (FOX5) 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson and North Las Vegas firefighters are responding to a fire reported shortly after and in the area of the funeral for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May. 

Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a fire on New Beginnings Drive near Central Church. Smoke appeared to be coming from a trailer near the church.

Kathleen Richards from the city of Henderson said the fire originated with wood pallets near trailers. The scene has since been cleared, she said. 

No additional details were provided. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

