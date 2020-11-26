LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire at a 7-Eleven early Thanksgiving morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a call around 6:34 a.m. about a fire at 4950 West Charleston Boulevard. Spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire was extinguished almost immediately and left some building damage.
There are no known injuries and the cause still is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
