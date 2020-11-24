LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are working on an active structure fire in the southeast valley that has left one person dead on Tuesday afternoon.
The Clark County Fire Department received a call around 12:18 p.m. about a structure fire in the 6400 block of Jackrabbit Run Avenue. Responding crews found heavy fire on arrival and discovered one person dead on the second floor of the structure, according a CCFD spokesperson.
The department provided a high level response including six engines, and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue have been called to assist with the fire, the spokesperson said.
The CCFD did not have information on how many had been displaced or whether any had been injured in the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
