LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Crews from the Clark County Fire Department rescued an injured worker who fell from inside the balloon display at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, the department said.
Rescuers were called to the scene at 12:42 p.m. CCFD said the worker's injuries were not life-threatening but he was unable to get down on his own.
A representative from Caesars said the man was an electrical contractor working on lights inside the balloon when he fell. He was taken to a hospital.
The fire department said the man fell from the third to the second story in the scaffolding, or about 10 to 12 feet. He was about 20 to 25 feet inside the scaffolding.
The fire department's rescue team has been training, and once a game plan was in place, the rescue "wasn't too challenging," the department said. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the Strip did not hinder the rescue.
