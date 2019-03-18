LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Clark County firefighters rescued an injured worker at the construction site of Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip Monday afternoon.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews went up to the 59th floor to get to the worker.
"Firefighters stabilized and packaged the patient. Once secured, the patient and the firefighter were lowered to the ground by a crane on site," CCFD said.
The worker was taken to University Medical Center in "stable" condition.
The Resorts World site is located on Las Vegas Boulevard near Desert Inn Road.
