LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department responded to a small fire in a hotel room at a Las Vegas casino Friday morning.
CCFD public information officer Thomas Touchstone said the fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the South Point Hotel and Casino, located at 9777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
Touchstone said firefighters were directed by security officers to the third floor, where the presence of smoke was reported. CCFD found light smoke in the stairwell and hallway and found the small fire in a room on the third floor.
CCFD said the fire was mostly extinguished by fire sprinklers. Touchstone said the fire cause moderate damage to the room but didn't provide a value estimate. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, Touchstone said.
Crews are still on scene removing smoke from the building and HVAC systems. According to CCFD, South Point floors 2-6 were unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
