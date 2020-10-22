LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters put out a fire at a store at Town Square mall near the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Apple Store at Town Square, 6671 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 22.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke and water in a stairwell, Whitney said. Crews eventually found an active fire on the third floor of the store. Firefighters put the fire out with water and the fire was officially knocked down around 7:10 a.m.
Preliminary reports from crews indicate an electrical malfunction may have caused the fire, though officials are still investigating, Whitney said. No one was injured in the fire and damages are still being estimated, CCFD said.
