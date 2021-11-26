1126 lvfr

Firefighters respond at Lake Mead Boulevard near Las Vegas Boulevard North on Nov. 26, 2021 (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters were battling a blaze near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lake Mead Boulevard early Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the department received a call around 5:03 a.m. at 1212 Lake Mead Boulevard. Firefighters found "heavy" fire showing from the rear of a one-story home. 

According to a post on the department's Twitter account, the fire had been extinguished by 5:37 a.m.

Road closures are in place as crews respond. 

No additional details were immediately provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.