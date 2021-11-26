LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters were battling a blaze near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lake Mead Boulevard early Friday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the department received a call around 5:03 a.m. at 1212 Lake Mead Boulevard. Firefighters found "heavy" fire showing from the rear of a one-story home.
According to a post on the department's Twitter account, the fire had been extinguished by 5:37 a.m.
UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN, search is all clear-no victims, no injuries reported, cause U/I, crews hitting hotspots. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/WBFDMBHNzF— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 26, 2021
Road closures are in place as crews respond.
No additional details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
