LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a blaze on Campbell Drive near Charleston Boulevard Friday afternoon.
About 3:37 p.m., fire officials received a call of a burning detached garage at a home in the Medical District.
The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Chief Tim Szymanski said.
No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is under investigation, Szymanski said.
