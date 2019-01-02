LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters responded to a commercial fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The department responded just after 3 p.m. to an RV repair building at 2850 N. Nellis Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.
Details of what was burning were not immediately known.
No injuries were reported as of 3:30 p.m.
Buchanan said firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames upon arrival and requested a 2nd alarm, meaning another four engines and an addition truck, rescue and battalion chief.
North Las Vegas Fire Department assisted on the incident. Buchanan said the fire was initially reported as an RV inside of the building.
Firefighters were still on scene Wednesday afternoon and roads in the area may be closed.
Check back for updates.
