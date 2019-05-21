LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District bus driver that was fired following an arrest for driving while under the influence will not face a DUI charge.
William Hoiland was immediately terminated, along with another former bus driver Tasianna Caver, for driving a CCSD bus while intoxicated, according to CCSD. CCSD said Hoiland was not charged because probable cause of intoxication didn't exist when he took a sobriety test.
In a statement, CCSD said Hoiland was involved in a bus crash on April 29 at about 7:45 a.m. in which the bus hit a palm tree near Scott Robinson Road and Lone Mountain Road near Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. The right-side mirror of the bus was removed in the crash.
A CCSDPD traffic officer said 45-50 students were on board at the time of the crash.
While in route to the call at about 8:23 a.m., CCSDPD contacted transportation and asked if school police was needed on scene. The investigator at the scene said the area was under control and there were no student injuries, therefore not requesting additional officers.
CCSD said at about 10:38 a.m., a CCSDPD officer was sent to the CCSD Northwest Transportation bus yard in reference to a bus driver that had tested positive for alcohol on a post-accident drug screening. Hoiland was identified as the driver. The original traffic officer was then dispatched to respond.
CCSD said Hoiland provided a breath sample that read .042 at 9:58 a.m.; a second test was performed at 10:15 a.m. which showed .035.
CCSD said probable cause was eliminated at 9:45 a.m., as officers have two hours from the time of the crash to investigate intoxication, including a field sobriety test, transporting the subject, and obtaining two evidentiary breath test samples via intoxilyzer breath test or by blood draw. Therefore, Hoiland was not placed under arrest.
In a statement, CCSD said, "It is extremely difficult for an officer, let alone a typical citizen, to identify intoxication in a level that low."
CCSDPD was told by a bus yard director that Hoiland was a probationary employee and he was immediately fired after the incident. Police told the bus yard director that they could not recommend any charges since there was no admissible evidence.
"District bus drivers are held to a zero tolerance standard for drugs and alcohol," CCSD spokesperson Mauricio Marin said when the arrests were announced in early May.
Now all CCSD needs to do is crack down on their employee's who speed thru lighted school zones.
