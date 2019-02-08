LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Transportation Security Administration discovered fewer firearms at McCarran International Airport last year.
TSA officers found 59 firearms during routine screening of departing passengers' carry-on bags in 2019, according to a TSA news release. That is down from the 62 discovered at the checkpoint in 2017.
Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms, or about 11 per day, were discovered in carry-ons, about a 7 percent increase from the 3,957 found in 2017, the release said.
The number of firearms discovered in carry-on luggage nationwide has in creased year over year since 2015.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial flight only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and put in checked baggage, the release said. Ammunition and firearm parts must be checked. Firearms and firearm replicas of any type are not permitted in carry-on bags.
During check-in at the airport, a passenger must declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Passengers who bring a firearm to the TSA checkpoint are subject to a civil penalty, which can start at $2,000 and be as high as $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.