LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters responded to a fire on the 39th floor of a high rise on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:55 p.m. on Nov. 18, the Clark County Fire Department received a call about a fire in Hilton Grand Vacation at 2650 Las Vegas Boulevard South.
A total of 48 personnel were dispatched in a "high priority response". While en route to the incident, crews received an update that the fire was in on the 39th floor and the building was being evacuated.
Upon arrival, two engines were assigned to investigations, while another unit was assigned to the systems control room.
When firefighters reached the 39th floor, they found light smoke in the hallway, according to CCFD. The source of the fire was determined to be a bed, and the fire had been extinguished by the sprinklers, the investigations team determined.
A primary life search was conducted and found to be all clear. No injuries were reported, according to CCFD.
Additional units were assigned to salvage help remove standing water on the 39th and 38th floors. An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.
A total of seven engines, two trucks, three rescues, two battalion chiefs and two fire investigators were dispatched. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted.
