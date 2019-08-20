LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire blazed through a large vacant building in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
The two-alarm fire was reported about 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 20 at 1065 S. Main Street, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. The address is of the building to the west of the Arts Factory at Charleston Boulevard and was vacant.
UPDATE: TOC: 8:20PM. Incident is now 2-ALARM, crews making headway, fire has darken down quite a bit. No injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/XvCKOIErBB— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 21, 2019
Several fire crews were on scene and traffic in the area was being impacted.
The fire was out by 10 p.m., according to LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski. He said crews would remain on scene through the night just in case.
At the scene, he said witnesses reported squatters in the building, but the investigation of the fire was still ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.