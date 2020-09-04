LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials investigated a blaze reported at 901 N. Lamb Blvd. near Washington Ave at a strip mall.
About 5:57 a.m., a fire broke out at All City Pharmacy. Flames engulfed one suite, but the incident was under control as of 6:40 a.m., according to Las Vegas fire officials.
The fire was initially called in as a two-alarm fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Incident under control, second alarm cancelled, crews picking up, cause U/I #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/lp4hAAv8Xb— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 4, 2020
