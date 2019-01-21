MESQUITE (FOX5) -- The Mesquite Police Department said a fire reported on a 230-kilovolt line Monday morning caused power outages across Mesquite and in several nearby communities.
The fire was reported near the Reid Gardner Generating Station early Monday morning near Moapa, Keith Buchhalter, the public information officer for Overton Power District Number 5, said.
Moapa, Logandale and Bunkerville were also affected by the power outage, according to Buchhalter. In total, approximately 15,934 customers had been affected by the power outage.
"In order to control and shut the fire, and make the necessary repairs, the crew had to shut down the line, creating a system wide power outage," Mesquite police said on Facebook. "As more information becomes available we will post an update to inform you when to expect power to be restored."
POWER OUTAGE UPDATEThis is an important message from Overton Power District No. 5. There was a fire affecting the 230KV transmission power line causing a system wide power outage affecting Mesquite, Bunkerville,... https://t.co/z7jMC8jCik— Overton Power Dist#5 (@OPD5) January 21, 2019
Due to the repairs necessary to replace the power pole, and the complexity of the high voltage line, Buchhalter said it was not immediately known how long the power would be out.
Mesquite police advised residents to plan and prepare for "extended outage times."
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.