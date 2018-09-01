LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at New York, New York hotel-casino Saturday morning.
According to fire officials, smoke alarms at the hotel's mezzanine mechanical room went off at around 10:17 a.m. CCFD brought four engines, two truck companies, four rescues, one squad and two battalion chiefs to the scene.
When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the mechanical room, but no flames, fire officials said. Crews investigated further and found the smoke was caused by hydraulic oil spilling onto a hot elevator motor.
The incident was handed over to the casino property for repairs, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.