LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning that left one dog dead and one person injured in east Las Vegas.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the Riverbend Village Apartment Complex at 3937 Spencer Street, near East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, at around 2:45 a.m.
CCFD sent four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs to the scene, fire officials said. When crews arrived, they noticed smoke was coming from a ground floor apartment unit, mainly inside the bedroom.
Firefighters put out the fire just before 3 a.m., according to fire officials. All three occupants inside the apartment managed to safely escape, but were treated for smoke inhalation.
One person was taken to University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said. A dog was found dead inside the apartment.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene and provided help.
CCFD said it was investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimate costs were available.
