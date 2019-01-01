LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said four people were displaced after a car fire spread to the outside of a house in the west valley early Tuesday morning.
According to LVFR, firefighters were called to the 6200 block of Bannock Way, near West Charleston Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, at 2:50 a.m.
Flames spread from a car fire to a nearby home, damaging the exterior of a house, LVFR said. One person was checked for smoke inhalation, but the individual was not taken to the hospital.
According to LVFR, four people, including two children, were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to help the people who were displaced.
No other injuries were reported.
