LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials said early Thursday morning that a fire at a local strip mall in the northwest valley had been intentionally set.
Firefighters were called to the Dona Maria Plaza, located on 3211 North Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, just after 3 a.m., LVFR said. The fire had started inside a dentist's office. When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke and a smoke smell coming from the building.
According to fire officials, the fire had been put out by fire sprinkles about 3:46 a.m. Fire investigators noted the fire was contained, although two other offices, including an attorney's office, had a slight smoke odor.
UPDATE: Fire started in a dental office and confined to the dental office, two other offices including an attorneys office has slight smoke odor. Fire investigators on scene attempting to determine cause of fire in dental office. Fire was put out by fire sprinklers. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/M3DGSlbACS— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 30, 2019
LVFR announced later Thursday afternoon that the fire was ruled an arson. LVFR said the incident remains under investigation.
Damage cost estimates were not immediately available. No injuries were reported, LVFR said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.