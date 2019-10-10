LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A structure fire at a vacant restaurant near downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning shut down surrounding roads in the area.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire near East Charleston Boulevard and South Bruce Street was reported around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10.

Fire officials said an outside fire extended to a vacant restaurant at 1755 E. Charleston. 

No one was injured in the fire, LVFR said.

RTC Southern Nevada said all lanes were blocked at Charleston and Bruce as officials worked on the fire. 

LVFR said roads reopened in both directions around 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.