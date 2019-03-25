LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said an apartment building in the west valley was gutted during a fire early Monday morning.
Firefighters were sent to an apartment complex located on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Torrey Pines Drive, about 3:09 a.m., fire officials said.
When they arrived, firefighters reported heavy fire coming from a balcony of a second-floor apartment.
Heavy smoke was also seen coming from the attic of the building, according to fire officials. Firefighters evacuated residents and additional crews were called in.
By 3:30 a.m., the fire was put out, officials said. No injuries were reported. The fire was in second-floor apartment unit located within a 12-unit apartment building.
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire was undetermined. The apartment's occupants were in the process of moving out and were not inside the apartment when the fire broke out.
Damage cost estimates were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.