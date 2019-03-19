LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities were investigating a fire in a vacant east Las Vegas structure Tuesday morning.
At 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 2596 Stratford Ave. The department sent four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs, including resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, according to information from CCFD.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a large, two-story structure was heavily involved with smoke and flames, CCFD said. The building was reportedly vacant.
Firefigthers attacked the fire defensively, CCFD said, and the cause was still under investiagtion.
Damage has not been estimated, and no injuries were reported, according to the department.
