LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews were responding to a large fire in the southwest valley which led to a power outage for about 8,500 NV Energy customers on Thursday night.
The fire was reported near Edmond Street and West Pyle Avenue, in Southern Highlands, about 11:15 p.m. on July 30.
Major fire at power lines in southwest Las Vegas which brought entire power outrage to homes. Complete blackout @KTNV @reviewjournal @FOX5Vegas @News3LV @TelemundoLV pic.twitter.com/esGB95rqxr— MyLasVegasVIP (@MyLasVegasVIP) July 31, 2020
According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews were battling what appeared to be a transformer fire. The fire was not extending any nearby structures.
NV Energy has been called to "de-energize the area."
As of 11:30 p.m., officials said there are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
