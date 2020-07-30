LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews were responding to a large fire in the southwest valley which led to a power outage for about 8,500 NV Energy customers on Thursday night.

The fire was reported near Edmond Street and West Pyle Avenue, in Southern Highlands, about 11:15 p.m. on July 30. 

According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews were battling what appeared to be a transformer fire. The fire was not extending any nearby structures.

NV Energy has been called to "de-energize the area."

As of 11:30 p.m., officials said there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.