LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the southeast valley Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, CCFD received multiple calls of a house fire at 3559 Lost Hills Drive, near East Twain Avenue and South Nellis Drive at 8:52 a.m. The home's occupants were asleep when the fire broke out.
One of the occupants woke up when they smelled smoke, alerted the other two residents and all three escaped just before firefighters arrived, fire officials said.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames emerging from a double-wide mobile home via the doors and windows, according to fire officials. Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters searched for anyone else who may have been trapped in fire and found several cats died in the fire.
Fire officials said one person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital for further treatment. One firefighter sustained minor injuries when he stepped onto a section of floor that had collapsed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by CCFD's Fire Investigation Division, according to fire officials. The house and its contents were gutted by the fire. Fire officials said damage costs were still being estimated.
A total of 30 firefighters responded to the scene, as well as resources from Medic West, Nevada Energy, Southwest Gas and Clark County Animal Control.
