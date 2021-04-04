LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said a fire broke out in the paper towel aisle of a west valley Walmart on Sunday night.
About 7:48 p.m. on April 4, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the Walmart at 4505 W. Charleston Boulevard, near Arville Street, where they said the bulk of the fire was under control from fire sprinklers.
LVFR said the fire was confined to the paper towel area in the store.
The store was evacuated, and one minor injury was reported by a patron who was exiting the building. An ambulance was requested for that person.
The cause was not yet determined Sunday night.
Crews were remaining on scene to clear smoke from inside the building.
