LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials said a person was injured after a house fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday morning.
Firefighters received reports of a fire on the 3900 block of Adirondack Avenue, near North Walnut and East Alexander roads, about 8:24 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department said.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a residence, according to fire officials. Four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs were sent to the scene, as well as crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
The smoke and flames were coming from behind the residence and fire crews managed to put out the fire by 8:36 a.m., CCFD said. An adult was treated on scene for a laceration.
Damage costs have not been estimated and it was not immediately known if anyone would be displaced due to the fire.
CCFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
