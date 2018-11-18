LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A large fire in the east valley on Sunday afternoon burned down a mobile home and damaged another, according to Clark County Fire.
The department responded about 2:30 p.m. to 5405 Tahoe Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. The fire engulfed a double-wide mobile home and had started to catch a nearby home on fire.
A crew of 35 firefighters were able to put out the fire on the main home and keep it from spreading.
A car was also burned in the fire.
According to a release, the American Red Cross was helping assist five adults who were displaced.
No one was inside during the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was being investigated, the department said.
