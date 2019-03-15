LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire in the east Las Vegas Valley left two people hospitalized early Friday morning, Clark County firefighters said.
According to Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan, fire dispatchers received a call about a fire just after 3:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Fairfax Avenue, located near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.
CCFD sent four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs to the scene, Buchanan said. When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and flames were coming from a single-story home. Two occupants were reportedly still inside when firefighters arrived.
While searching for the home's occupants, firefighters "made an offensive attack and knocked down the fire," Buchanan said. The occupants were found and rescued from the house.
According to Buchanan, the occupants are two adults and were transported to University Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.
Damage costs have not been estimated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
"The American Red Cross was notified to the scene to assist with two adults that were displaced as a result of the incident," Buchanan said.
