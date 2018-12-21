LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire in downtown Las Vegas gutted an auto shop's storage building early Friday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD officials said the fire was reported at 3112 Fremont Street, near St. Louis Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m. Four engines, a rescue and two battalion chiefs were called to the scene.
Resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were also called, CCFD said. Firefighters who arrived on scene noted smoke was coming from a storage building on the lot. Two additional engines and a second truck were called to help fight the fire.
The fire was knocked down around 7:40 a.m., according to CCFD. No injuries were reported.
CCFD said Southwest Gas and NV Energy were called to assist with utilities. The cause of the fire was under investigation, however officials believe it was caused by an electrical issue.
The power to the business was shut off for safety reasons. An employee of the auto shop told FOX5 the business was running back up generators until power could be restored.
Damage costs had not been estimated yet.
