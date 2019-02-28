LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police and fire officials said a fire in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning might have been started by three juveniles.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews were called to 208 Wildrose Street, near Rancho Drive and U.S. 95 at 6:20 a.m. Fire dispatchers received a warning about a small fire at a boarded-up, vacant house.
LVFR tweeted the fire had been knocked down by 6:35 a.m.
F3H TOC: 6:20AM. 208 Wildrose St, small warming fire in 1-sto boarded up / vacant house - OUT, same house that had fire day before, several units being released, @LVMPD has 3 juveniles that may have started fire, arson investigators enroute, no injuries #PIO1News— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 28, 2019
Because Las Vegas police said they believed the fire was possibily started by three juveniles, LVFR sent arson investigators to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Check back for updates.
