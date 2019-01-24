LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire in the central valley early Thursday morning.
Fire officials said the firefighters were called to Nevada Restaurant Services, located at 835 West Bonanza Road, near H Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at 4:13 a.m.
The fire spread throughout the building and the sprinkler system was activated, according to fire officials. By around 5 a.m., the fire was put out. Fire officials were reporting that no one was injured.
UPDATE: video crews on roof looking for hotspots. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/eZSjbv0iLr— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 24, 2019
West Bonanza Road was closed between H Street and M.L.K. Boulevard for about an hour while crews investigated, fire officials said.
Check back for updates.
