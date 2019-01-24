LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm fire in the central valley early Thursday morning.
Fire officials said firefighters were called to Nevada Restaurant Services, located at 835 West Bonanza Road, near H Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at 4:13 a.m.
Tim Szymanski with LVFR said the fire started outside a "warehouse-type building" before spreading towards the inside of the building. The sprinkler system was activated and by around 5 a.m., the fire was put out.
The building was full of smoke once the fire was put out and most of the damage was contained to the attic and along the roof trusses, Szymanski said.
Damage costs were estimated at $100,000.
UPDATE: video crews on roof looking for hotspots. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/eZSjbv0iLr— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 24, 2019
West Bonanza Road was closed between H Street and M.L.K. Boulevard for about an hour while crews investigated, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Szymanski said the fire appeared to have started behind the building by an exit door with a wooden landing, about six feet above the ground.
LVFR was also investigating reports of a person who was near the scene and suffered serious burns, Syzmanski said. The person was taken to the hospital and LVFR said it was not initially aware that someone had been injured.
"We're trying to see if this person, which appears to be a homeless person, is connected to this fire," Szymanski said. "The person told investigators they remembered being by a building that was on fire, so it appears a homeless person was staying behind this building."
