LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a house in the central valley was heavily damaged after a blaze on Saturday.
About 1:30 p.m. on April 24, a heavy fire was reported at 709 W. Adams Ave., near Washington Avenue and I-15, in a one-story house and large garage in the backyard.
Officials said the fire started on the west side of the house, then wind pushed the fire between the house and garage, causing it to spread. Damage was estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire was not yet known on Saturday afternoon.
No injuries were reported. Six people were displaced as a result of the fire.
Officials said Saturday was a red flag day, meaning strong winds can increase the likelihood of multi-alarm fires.
