LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire destroyed a vacant downtown Las Vegas apartment building Monday evening.
Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to the fire at 1712 Fairfield Ave. at 5:14 p.m. Monday, according to a Las Vegas Fire Rescue news release.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was through the roof of the one-story wood frame building, the release said. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.
The building was a complete loss, the release said, and damage is estimated at $100,000. The apartment building next door had a few windows broken due to heat from the fire, but the building did not ignite.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, the department said, but neighbors told fire investigators squatters have been seen going in and out of the building.
There were no injuries, and no one was displaced by the fire, the release said.
