LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue briefly evacuated El Cortez Cabana Suites in downtown Sunday morning due to a gas odor.
Hotel security reported the gas odor about 10:23 a.m. on July 4 in the property at 651 E. Ogden Ave.
Firefighters and members of the hazardous material response team detected the odor using gas-detection equipment. The readings were high enough that the department evacuated three floors of the five-story building.
Firefighters found the source, a butane can, in a trash bag on the third floor. They took it out and used fans to clear the odor.
Guests were allowed to return to their rooms shortly after the evacuation and operations were back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.