LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Monsoon season starts in June, and around the valley, many homeowners said they're concerned about what the weather may do to their trees.
The storm on April 29 brought high winds, flooding, and lightning that set trees on fire. While trees getting struck by lightning may not be common, several agencies around the valley had to put the fires out.
After Monday's storm, Henderson fire responded to two fires, Clark County put out four and the Cold Creek area saw two.
"I'm a little nervous about these palm trees, here you have thunder and lightning and it catches on fire and its close to your house," Summerlin resident Francene Newman said.
Newman said even if the tree isn't on her property, her neighbor's lack of maintenance poses a threat to her home.
"I guess were going to contact our neighbor again and say please do something about this. give him some time to do it and then if he doesn't do it. then take a step higher," Newman said.
Clark County Public Works said it does not monitor trees on private properties, sidewalks or roadways.
Anyone who sees a hazardous tree should file a complaint with Clark County Public Works.
Arborist Ryan Brooksby said trying to prevent lightning strikes is near impossible. "When mother nature strikes there's not much you can do about it. It's kind of just one of those things that happens."
According to Brooksby. the best tip to prevent trees from falling over or catching fire is to keep up with annual maintenance on trees.
"For trees it's something we usually try to promote the prevention whereas people try to do this last minute scuttle," Brooksby said.
Monsoon season this year will begin mid-June and end around end of September.
