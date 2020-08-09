LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas fire department rescued a window washer from the 10th story of a central valley building on Sunday.
About 11 a.m. on August 9, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to the U.S. Bank high-rise at 2400 W. Sahara Avenue. A man was stuck in front of the building's 10th story, near the top, due to a mechanical malfunction.
The worker wasn't injured, LVFR said, and he was brought down safely about an hour later. He was taken to the hospital for a wellness check.
