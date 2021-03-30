LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue put out a fire at the old White Cross Market building in downtown on Tuesday night. 

About 7:47 p.m. on March 30, the fire broke out at 1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The fire appeared to be near the vacant space previously occupied by Vickie's Diner, which recently moved to Commercial Center. 

The fire was outside, officials said, and extended slightly to the mansard (roof) above. All of the damage was on the exterior of the building, with the cost of damages estimated about $500. 

No injuries were reported.

