LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A structure fire at a vacant restaurant near downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning shut down surrounding roads in the area.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire near East Charleston Boulevard and South Bruce Street was reported around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10.
Fire officials said an outside fire extended to a vacant restaurant at 1755 E. Charleston.
No one was injured in the fire, LVFR said.
RTC Southern Nevada said all lanes were blocked at Charleston and Bruce as officials worked on the fire.
#FASTALERT 10-Oct-2019 07:57 am,— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 10, 2019
Police-activity on Charleston Boulevard Westbound at Bruce Street,
Intersection all lanes blocked,
Expect delays
LVFR said roads reopened in both directions around 8:30 a.m.
