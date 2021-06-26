LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon also damaged a neighboring home.
About 3:43 p.m. on June 26, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to 2229 St. Louis Ave., near Eastern Avenue, where there was heavy fire coming from the roof of a two-story home.
The fire had spread to the neighboring home, so firefighters set up defensive operations with master streams.
LVFR reported the fire out about 5:20 p.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and were released. Ten people were displaced and will be assisted by Red Cross Nevada.
