LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Dozens of men in the Salvation Army's rehabilitation program were displaced after a fire ripped through their building.
As the organization works to rebuild, it looked for help from the community.
Tuesday afternoon, an electrical fire sparked at the Salvation Army's rehabilitation center and quickly spread.
"It burned all the way down the hall here. The fire department was quick on the scene and extinguished the fire," Lt. Ray McGonigle with the Salvation Army said.
All 87 men living at the center got out ok, but their personal items and clothes were destroyed.
"Right now, our biggest need would be clothing to give these guys: new clothing and a new wardrobe. All the smoke damage has to be replaced," McGonigle said.
The fire caused at least $250,000 in structural damage.
The Salvation Army found a place for the men to stay while the center was being fixed.
The building is also home to a chapel where graduation ceremonies for the rehab center are held every week, as well as a kitchen and dining area, and some of the organization's offices.
"I believe in the power of prayer, so if we pray hard enough, I'm looking at about three months at a minimum, total roof repair, total roof replacement and all the electrical and everything not only from the roof, but all the way down to water damage has to be looked at. So at a minimum, three months," McGonigle said.
The rehabilitation center serves men and woman suffering from substance abuse, drug addiction and homelessness.
McGonigle said the fire won't stop the Salvation Army from helping people get back on their feet.
"Recovery doesn't take a break addiction doesn't take a break and neither will we so we're going to continue to operate and serve Clark County as a whole right here in Las Vegas," he said.
The Salvation Army has a big need for men's clothing. Donations an be made at any Salvation Army thrift store around the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.