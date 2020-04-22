LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters responded to a call of reported smoke and flames coming from the ceiling of Critter Care Grooming in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday.
About 7:15 a.m. on the corner of North Tenaya Way and West Ann Road, an employee of Critter Care Grooming was preparing to bathe a dog when the fire started. Both employee and pet escaped unharmed.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, but fire investigators said the blaze started above the ceiling in the shop.
The estimated damage was about $15,000.
No other businesses in the area were damaged by the fire.
